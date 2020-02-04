Previous
Peace Lily by salza
Peace Lily

For Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana
Beautiful shot and details
February 5th, 2020  
Taffy
Great layers -- love the three distinct elements.
February 5th, 2020  
