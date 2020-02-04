Sign up
Photo 2765
Peace Lily
For Flash of Red -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
4th February 2020 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
plant
,
flower
,
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
52wc-2020-w6
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and details
February 5th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great layers -- love the three distinct elements.
February 5th, 2020
