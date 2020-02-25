Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2786
Big Wheel
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3779
photos
205
followers
101
following
763% complete
View this month »
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Latest from all albums
2781
2782
2783
992
2784
993
2785
2786
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
24th February 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
wheel
,
bw
,
big wheel
,
white'
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
salza_for2020
FBailey
ace
Nice one!
February 25th, 2020
Caterina
ace
Very good. I took a picture of the wheel some time ago but it was not as nice as yours. fav
February 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close