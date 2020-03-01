Sign up
Photo 2791
Flash of Red 2020
Another year done and dusted. Thanks to Ann (
@olivetreeann
) for keeping this challenge alive and well year after year
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3786
photos
205
followers
101
following
764% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
collage
,
bw
,
for2020
,
salza_for2020
Maggiemae
ace
It pays to look at all the photos which are handled with great skill!
March 1st, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
@olivetreeann
thank you Ann for keeping this challenge going year on year.
March 1st, 2020
