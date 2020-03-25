Sign up
Photo 2810
Looking Up
For my get pushed challenge from Sylvia
@sprphotos
- how would you like to try a low angle and aim high shot where your camera is as close to the ground as possible?
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
25th March 2020 3:29pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
garden
,
get-pushed-400
,
salza_gp
Sally Ings
ace
@sprphotos
first response
March 26th, 2020
