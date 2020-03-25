Previous
Looking Up by salza
Photo 2810

Looking Up

For my get pushed challenge from Sylvia @sprphotos - how would you like to try a low angle and aim high shot where your camera is as close to the ground as possible?
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.
Sally Ings ace
@sprphotos first response
March 26th, 2020  
