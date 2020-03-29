Sign up
Photo 2813
From the ground up
For my get pushed challenge from Sylvia
@sprphotos
- how would you like to try a low angle and aim high shot where your camera is as close to the ground as possible?
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
25th March 2020 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
border collie
,
skye
,
get-pushed-400
,
salza_gp
Sally Ings
ace
@sprphotos
another entry
March 29th, 2020
