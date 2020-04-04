Previous
Stormy Sea by salza
Stormy Sea

Some photoshop madness. Apart from the compass, all the pictures are my own
4th April 2020

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana
Fabulous composite!
April 4th, 2020  
Jacqueline
Super edit! It looks a bit like those shoeboxes we all made as kids, with a little whole to see through
April 4th, 2020  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful composite
April 4th, 2020  
