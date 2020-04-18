Previous
Supervisory position - Day 18 by salza
Photo 2833

Supervisory position - Day 18

As the weather is so nice at the moment I decided to give one of my loose carpets a good clean outside. Skye making sure that I was cleaning the carpet correctly. Naturally she chose a shady spot whilst I slaved away in the sun.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR ace
Mad dogs and ....... 🎶🎵

Sensible Skye
April 18th, 2020  
