Photo 2837
Eye Nose - Day 22
For my get pushed challenge from April
@aecasey
- Your challenge is to take a photo centered around a nose. The nose can belong to whoever or whatever but needs to be the focus.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
nose
,
animal
,
pet
,
border collie
,
skye
,
salza_gp
,
30-shots2020
,
salza_30-shots2020
,
get-pushed-404
Sally Ings
ace
@aecasey
April here is one response
April 22nd, 2020
Nina Ganci
you hit the nose on the head
well done
April 22nd, 2020
well done