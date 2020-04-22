Previous
Eye Nose - Day 22 by salza
Photo 2837

Eye Nose - Day 22

For my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey - Your challenge is to take a photo centered around a nose. The nose can belong to whoever or whatever but needs to be the focus.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@aecasey April here is one response
April 22nd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
you hit the nose on the head
well done
April 22nd, 2020  
