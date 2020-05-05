Sign up
Photo 2850
Take care
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
green
,
cactus
,
thorns
,
garden
,
mayhalf20
Maggiemae
ace
A new look at the cactus - hope all is well with you!
May 6th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
@maggiemae
yes thanks Maggiemae, we are all good. I hope that you and John are well.
May 6th, 2020
