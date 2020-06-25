Previous
Next
The Fox and Hare by salza
Photo 2897

The Fox and Hare

For my get pushed challenge from Anne @365anne - your challenge is to capture “something out of place”. Interpret, portray in any way you choose.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@365anne another response
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise