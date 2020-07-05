Previous
Oak Avenue by salza
Photo 2907

Oak Avenue

For my get pushed challenge from Anne @365anne - capture a street scene that best illustrates the area in which you live.

Work has kept me rather busy this week and the only time I have ventured out is to walk the dogs
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@365anne this is about the only 'street' scene I have witnessed this week.
July 5th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful Autumn scene
July 5th, 2020  
