Previous
Next
Photo 2907
Oak Avenue
For my get pushed challenge from Anne
@365anne
- capture a street scene that best illustrates the area in which you live.
Work has kept me rather busy this week and the only time I have ventured out is to walk the dogs
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3941
photos
204
followers
104
following
796% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
5th July 2020 9:43am
Tags
scenery
,
salza_gp
,
rural street
,
get-pushed-415
Sally Ings
ace
@365anne
this is about the only 'street' scene I have witnessed this week.
July 5th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful Autumn scene
July 5th, 2020
