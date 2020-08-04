Previous
Golden hour by salza
Photo 2936

Golden hour

I liked the golden tones this evening in the garden.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Anne ace
The light on the tree is superb Sally, and the clouds lend real drama to the shot
August 4th, 2020  
