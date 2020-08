For my get pushed challenge from kali @kali66 - how about going back to this week in your first year of 365, choose a photo to re-edit, re-shoot, or pick one from that week that you didnt post but find interesting looking at it now.The week I was to look at was first week of August 2012On the 5th August 2012 I posted a picture of Skye so I decided to post her again.