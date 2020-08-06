Sign up
Photo 2938
Can we play now?
Jax is slowly learning to sit still whilst getting his picture taken. Since his puppy-like attention span is not very long we have to be ready take quick snap.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
5th August 2020 4:59pm
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
portrait
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
