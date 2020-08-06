Previous
Can we play now? by salza
Photo 2938

Can we play now?

Jax is slowly learning to sit still whilst getting his picture taken. Since his puppy-like attention span is not very long we have to be ready take quick snap.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
