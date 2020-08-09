Sign up
Photo 2941
Album Cover 118
Artist - Tribe of Benjamin
Title - Consequence is what we do
Quote - What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
John Ruskin (1819 - 1900)
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
WAS-LX1
Taken
29th September 2017 8:48am
Tags
albumcoverchallenge118
