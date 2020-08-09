Previous
Album Cover 118 by salza
Photo 2941

Album Cover 118

Artist - Tribe of Benjamin
Title - Consequence is what we do

Quote - What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
John Ruskin (1819 - 1900)
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
