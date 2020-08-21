Previous
The Winterhoek by salza
Photo 2952

The Winterhoek

Took the dogs out for a quick walk this afternoon. The weather was lovely, there is a nip in the air due to the sprinkling of snow on the mountains.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Sally Ings

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
August 21st, 2020  
