Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2953
Crumpled paper
For the artist challenge - Olivia Parker
Inspiration for my picture -
https://www.oliviaparker.com/still-life-1993-2006?pgid=jy39osyw-39b8f6f2-39b1-4fd3-852e-60a390b7f53a
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3997
photos
196
followers
100
following
809% complete
View this month »
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Latest from all albums
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
1044
2952
2953
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
22nd August 2020 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
still life
,
still-life
,
ac-parker
Jacqueline
ace
You nailed it Sally!
August 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful image!
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close