Crumpled paper by salza
Photo 2953

Crumpled paper

For the artist challenge - Olivia Parker
Inspiration for my picture - https://www.oliviaparker.com/still-life-1993-2006?pgid=jy39osyw-39b8f6f2-39b1-4fd3-852e-60a390b7f53a
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Sally Ings

Jacqueline ace
You nailed it Sally!
August 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful image!
August 22nd, 2020  
