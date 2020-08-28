Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2959
Slinky
For my get pushed challenge from Sylvia
@sprphotos
- my challenge is for you to take a minimalist photo with lots of negative space.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4004
photos
196
followers
100
following
810% complete
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
1045
2958
2959
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
25th August 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
colourful
,
minimalist
,
slinky
,
negative space
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-422
Sally Ings
ace
@sprphotos
another one
August 28th, 2020
