Slinky by salza
Photo 2959

Slinky

For my get pushed challenge from Sylvia @sprphotos - my challenge is for you to take a minimalist photo with lots of negative space.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings
@sprphotos another one
August 28th, 2020  
