Photo 2978
An Apple and a Butterfly
For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline
@jacqbb
- how about a photo inspired by the artist Vladimir Kush
Here is the link to the painting I used for inspiration -
http://vladimirkush.com/green-apple
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4029
photos
197
followers
102
following
815% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
18th September 2020 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
apple
,
butterfly
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-425
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
my response to your challenge. I had planned to do something more elaborate but time wasn't on my side
September 18th, 2020
