Previous
Next
An Apple and a Butterfly by salza
Photo 2978

An Apple and a Butterfly

For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb - how about a photo inspired by the artist Vladimir Kush
Here is the link to the painting I used for inspiration - http://vladimirkush.com/green-apple
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb my response to your challenge. I had planned to do something more elaborate but time wasn't on my side
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise