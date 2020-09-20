Sign up
Photo 2980
Aloe Flower
Tried to show off some of the rain drops. There is also a visitor on the flowers that I hadn't noticed until I cropped the image.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4032
photos
197
followers
102
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
orange
,
garden
,
aloe
