Doing my best to slow Time by salza
Photo 3000

Doing my best to slow Time

For my get pushed challenge from Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond - Could you interpret SLOW in an artistic/abstract/absurd way?
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond another answer to your challenge
October 10th, 2020  
