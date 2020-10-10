Sign up
Photo 3000
Doing my best to slow Time
For my get pushed challenge from Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Could you interpret SLOW in an artistic/abstract/absurd way?
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4056
photos
194
followers
100
following
821% complete
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th October 2020 11:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
time
,
clock
,
slow
,
selfie
,
salza_selfie
,
salza_gp
,
darkroom-composite
,
get-pushed-428
,
sixws-110
Sally Ings
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
another answer to your challenge
October 10th, 2020
