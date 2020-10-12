Previous
Wispy Cloud by salza
Photo 3002

Wispy Cloud

There was something about this scene that appealed to me. The wild chincherinchee flowers are still blooming although coming to the end of their season.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 12th, 2020  
