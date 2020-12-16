Previous
One second..... by salza
Photo 3054

One second.....

Jax is always on the go. Managed to get one picture that wasn't blurry.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Islandgirl
Adorable!
Adorable!
December 16th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful puppy dog.
December 16th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love this closeup shot :)
December 16th, 2020  
