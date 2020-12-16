Sign up
Photo 3054
One second.....
Jax is always on the go. Managed to get one picture that wasn't blurry.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
3
2
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
Islandgirl
ace
Adorable!
December 16th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful puppy dog.
December 16th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Love this closeup shot :)
December 16th, 2020
