Merry Christmas by salza
Merry Christmas

Wishing everyone everything of the best over the festive season. Take care and stay safe.

I'm so late this year with getting my Christmas card sorted. Now I need to get my emails sent
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Joyce Lancaster ace
Beautiful dog portraits as always. You are very talented. I hope you have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.Fav
December 22nd, 2020  
