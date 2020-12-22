Sign up
Photo 3059
Merry Christmas
Wishing everyone everything of the best over the festive season. Take care and stay safe.
I'm so late this year with getting my Christmas card sorted. Now I need to get my emails sent
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4127
photos
196
followers
101
following
Tags
dog
,
christmas
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
card
,
pixie
,
mia
,
border collie
,
skye
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
pekingese
,
peke
,
mixed breed
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Beautiful dog portraits as always. You are very talented. I hope you have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.Fav
December 22nd, 2020
