Playing Chess by salza
Playing Chess

For my get pushed challenge from Kathy @randystreat - I challenge to you photograph a new or revived activity that occurred during the Covid pandemic.

Chess and crossword puzzles are things that we seldom make time for. I have been able to continue working during the pandemic hence not much time to rekindle old activities.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.
@randystreat a response to your challenge
December 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely Bokeh
December 24th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great photo for the challenge...You managed to have a background of festive, colorful bokeh.
December 24th, 2020  
