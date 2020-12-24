Sign up
Photo 3061
Playing Chess
For my get pushed challenge from Kathy
@randystreat
- I challenge to you photograph a new or revived activity that occurred during the Covid pandemic.
Chess and crossword puzzles are things that we seldom make time for. I have been able to continue working during the pandemic hence not much time to rekindle old activities.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
pen
,
chess
,
bokeh
,
crossword
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-439
Sally Ings
ace
@randystreat
a response to your challenge
December 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely Bokeh
December 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great photo for the challenge...You managed to have a background of festive, colorful bokeh.
December 24th, 2020
365 Project
close