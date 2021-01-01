Sign up
Photo 3068
Happy New Year
Wishing everyone a New Year full of optimism, joy, happiness and luck
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
bokeh
,
sparkler
,
new year
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful. So full of hope for this new year.
January 1st, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A festive image and beautiful sentiment--Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021
