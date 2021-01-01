Previous
Happy New Year by salza
Photo 3068

Happy New Year

Wishing everyone a New Year full of optimism, joy, happiness and luck
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful. So full of hope for this new year.
January 1st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A festive image and beautiful sentiment--Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021  
