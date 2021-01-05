Previous
Photo 3071

For my get pushed challenge from Geronimos Georg @gerry13 - how about photographing in a creative way your favourite activity in home, due to the lockdown restrictions?

I love books and we have a fair amount of them. During lockdown I have dredged out some of my reference books and have enjoyed going through them, especially the cookery and gardening ones.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.
Sally Ings ace
@gerry13 one response
January 5th, 2021  
Sylvia ace
Great selection of reads, saturation and framing.
January 5th, 2021  
