Photo 3072
Mexican Petunia
I had never heard of this plant. Whilst at the nursery the other day I came across it. On a mad whim I bought one.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
4
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
4142
photos
199
followers
103
following
841% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
6th January 2021 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
purple
,
garden
,
etsooi-127
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful color and I like your processing.
January 6th, 2021
FBailey
ace
Very pretty
January 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Ooh Sally, may I download this and try to paint it???
January 6th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2021
