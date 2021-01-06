Previous
Mexican Petunia by salza
Photo 3072

Mexican Petunia

I had never heard of this plant. Whilst at the nursery the other day I came across it. On a mad whim I bought one.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful color and I like your processing.
January 6th, 2021  
FBailey ace
Very pretty
January 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Ooh Sally, may I download this and try to paint it???
January 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2021  
