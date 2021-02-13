Sign up
Photo 3105
A Treasure of Trinkets
My mother's charm bracelet which I now have. It's never worn as it is rather heavy and the charms catch on everything.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4187
photos
202
followers
102
following
850% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
13th February 2021 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
charm
,
bracelet
,
bw
,
treasure
,
trinket
,
charm bracelet
,
for2021
Anne
ace
A great shot of this treasure Sally. I considered using my grandmothers charm bracelet but can't get good jewellery shots so gave up!
February 13th, 2021
Lin
ace
Lovely capture - I have one of my own that I never wear.
February 13th, 2021
