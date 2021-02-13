Previous
A Treasure of Trinkets by salza
A Treasure of Trinkets

My mother's charm bracelet which I now have. It's never worn as it is rather heavy and the charms catch on everything.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Anne ace
A great shot of this treasure Sally. I considered using my grandmothers charm bracelet but can’t get good jewellery shots so gave up!
February 13th, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely capture - I have one of my own that I never wear.
February 13th, 2021  
