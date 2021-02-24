Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3116
Tassels
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4200
photos
204
followers
102
following
853% complete
View this month »
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
Latest from all albums
3110
3111
3112
1084
3113
3114
3115
3116
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
24th February 2021 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
shadow
,
lines
,
fabric
,
texture
,
bw
,
for2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and shadows.
February 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great textures and lovely shadows!
February 24th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really interesting crop on this one. Love the shadows.
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close