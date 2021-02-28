Sign up
Photo 3120
Dahlias
Dedicated to Ann
@olivetreeann
for putting the Flash of Red challenge together year after year.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
23rd January 2021 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
flower
,
bw
,
dahlia
,
for2021
Sally Ings
ace
@olivetreeann
for you as a thank you for all your dedication to Flash of Red year after year
February 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A great variation of shades and fitting end to for2021.
February 28th, 2021
