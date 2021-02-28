Previous
Next
Dahlias by salza
Photo 3120

Dahlias

Dedicated to Ann @olivetreeann for putting the Flash of Red challenge together year after year.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
854% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@olivetreeann for you as a thank you for all your dedication to Flash of Red year after year
February 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A great variation of shades and fitting end to for2021.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise