Simple Geranium by salza
Simple Geranium

Not sure if this could be classified as a silhouette
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
marlboromaam (Mags)
A lovely shot!
March 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! I have no idea if this qualifies for a silhouette, but it is a terrific macro!
March 8th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
Who cares, it is lovely.
March 8th, 2021  
