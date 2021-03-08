Sign up
Photo 3128
Simple Geranium
Not sure if this could be classified as a silhouette
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
8th March 2021 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
nature
black and white
flower
garden
bw
minimalist
geranium
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely shot!
March 8th, 2021
moni kozi
Wow! I have no idea if this qualifies for a silhouette, but it is a terrific macro!
March 8th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Who cares, it is lovely.
March 8th, 2021
