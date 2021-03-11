Previous
Watching the sunset by salza
Photo 3131

Watching the sunset

For my get pushed challenge from Wendy @farmreporter - How about giving a B&W silhouette a shot. Could be a still life, an action shot, or anything in between
11th March 2021

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings
@farmreporter another entry
March 11th, 2021  
