Photo 3131
Watching the sunset
For my get pushed challenge from Wendy
@farmreporter
- How about giving a B&W silhouette a shot. Could be a still life, an action shot, or anything in between
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4221
photos
205
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
11th March 2021 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
silhouette
,
teddy
,
bw
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-450
Sally Ings
ace
@farmreporter
another entry
March 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
