Photo 3132
When all else fails
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
12th March 2021 4:48pm
coffee
beans
filter
texture
Kathy Burzynski
Love this
March 12th, 2021
Wendy
ace
What a great still life with wonderful tones and textures!
Well done and A FAV!
March 12th, 2021
Well done and A FAV!