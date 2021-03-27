Previous
My Vortograph attempt by salza
My Vortograph attempt

For my get pushed challenge from Annie @annied - for GP how do you feel about having a go at Vortography?

I didn't manage to get mirrors to construct a proper vortograph so I resorted to using tin foil (aluminum foil). Not sure if this really passes as a true vortograph.
Sally Ings

@annied Annie my attempt at a vortograph
