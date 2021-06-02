Sign up
Geranium blooms
Geranium blooms
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
5
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4331
photos
207
followers
106
following
879% complete
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
1120
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
1121
3210
Views
10
Comments 5
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
2nd June 2021 1:38pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
geranium
,
30dayswild2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 3rd, 2021
moni kozi
Wow! Such a great detail shot!
June 3rd, 2021
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 3rd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A simple but lovely flower.
June 3rd, 2021
KazzaMazoo
Lovely shade of pink
June 3rd, 2021
