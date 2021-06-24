Sign up
Photo 3229
Morning has Broken
https://youtu.be/e0TInLOJuUM
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
24th June 2021 7:43am
Tags
sunrise
,
orange
,
mcgregor
,
songtitle-75
Lois
ace
Stunning morning sky colors!
June 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
Gorgeous clouds and colours.
June 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous morning colours.
June 24th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great entry indeed!
June 24th, 2021
