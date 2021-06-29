Previous
Geranium in the Rain by salza
Geranium in the Rain

It has rained pretty much non stop for 36 hours.

For the 52 week challenge - Flowers
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

