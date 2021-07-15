Sign up
Photo 3246
Jax
For the tag challenge. My tags were dog and HDR
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
365
SM-A325F
15th July 2021 4:47pm
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
hdr
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
tag-challenge-181
Mickey Anderson
ace
What a beautiful animal!!!
July 15th, 2021
