Photo 3252
Hanging on
All the other petals blew off in the stormy weather we had yesterday
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4387
photos
206
followers
105
following
890% complete
9
1
365
SM-A325F
22nd July 2021 5:04pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
rose
,
garden
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great focus and textures!
July 22nd, 2021
