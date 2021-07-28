Previous
Next
Daisy Diptych by salza
Photo 3257

Daisy Diptych

For my get pushed challenge from Sue @suez1e - I'm going to suggest it to you for your Get Pushed Challenge this week. Diptych
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@suez1e one response
July 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a bright and cheerful diptych.
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done!
July 28th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shots! Happy blooms!
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise