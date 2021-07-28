Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3257
Daisy Diptych
For my get pushed challenge from Sue
@suez1e
- I'm going to suggest it to you for your Get Pushed Challenge this week. Diptych
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
4
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4394
photos
204
followers
104
following
892% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower
,
diptych
,
daisy
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-469
Sally Ings
ace
@suez1e
one response
July 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a bright and cheerful diptych.
July 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done!
July 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shots! Happy blooms!
July 28th, 2021
