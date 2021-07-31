Sign up
Photo 3260
It's a beautiful winter day
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
31st July 2021 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
witzenberg
,
sixws-121
,
landscape-40
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That it is! Love the wispy clouds.
July 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and cloudscape.
July 31st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely scene.
July 31st, 2021
