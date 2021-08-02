Sign up
Photo 3262
Stacked
For the 52 week challenge - Chaos
2nd August 2021
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
b&w
black and white
toothpicks
stack
bw
toothpick
flatlay
flat lay
flat-lay
salza_52wc-2021
52wc-2021-w30
Leon Buijs
Great image, lovely patterns and textures
August 2nd, 2021
