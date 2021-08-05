Sign up
Photo 3264
Vintage camera poster
Played around with a photo of a vintage camera that I took in May
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4402
photos
205
followers
104
following
894% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
8th May 2021 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
camera
,
poster
,
bw
,
etsooi
