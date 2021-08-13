Previous
Just try to take my ball! by salza
Just try to take my ball!

For the tag challenge - tags of 'dog' and 'hdr' - and for the six word story
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
So fabulous, I would not dare!
August 13th, 2021  
