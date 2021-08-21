Previous
Out and about by salza
Photo 3280

Out and about

For the 52 week challenge - Gratitude.
One cannot help but feel gratitude that we are able to take our dogs for long walks on farms in the area and to have this view to enjoy throughout the walk.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Lin ace
What a gorgeous view.
August 21st, 2021  
