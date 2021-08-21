Sign up
Photo 3280
Out and about
For the 52 week challenge - Gratitude.
One cannot help but feel gratitude that we are able to take our dogs for long walks on farms in the area and to have this view to enjoy throughout the walk.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4425
photos
206
followers
105
following
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
landscape
,
pet
,
border collie
,
kimba
,
saronsberg
,
theme-landscapes
,
salza_52wc-2021
,
52wc-2021-w34
Lin
ace
What a gorgeous view.
August 21st, 2021
