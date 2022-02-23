Previous
King Protea by salza
King Protea

23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
moni kozi
Oh my! This is fantastic!
February 23rd, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz
So exotic looking! It sure looks huge!
February 23rd, 2022  
