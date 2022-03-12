Previous
Teatime Treat by salza
Photo 3465

Teatime Treat

For my get pushed challenge from Richard @vignouse - You seem to be comfortable with food... how about stretching that a bit and doing food as fine art?

Found some individual carrot cakes at a coffee shop.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@vignouse another response to your challenge.
March 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh yum!
March 12th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Mission accomplished! It is a lovely shot Sally!
March 12th, 2022  
