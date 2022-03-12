Sign up
Photo 3465
Teatime Treat
For my get pushed challenge from Richard
@vignouse
- You seem to be comfortable with food... how about stretching that a bit and doing food as fine art?
Found some individual carrot cakes at a coffee shop.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4676
photos
200
followers
104
following
949% complete
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3460
3461
3462
1210
3463
1211
3464
3465
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
12th March 2022 3:00pm
Tags
food
,
cake
,
still life
,
still-life
,
theme-depth
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-502
Sally Ings
ace
@vignouse
another response to your challenge.
March 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh yum!
March 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Mission accomplished! It is a lovely shot Sally!
March 12th, 2022
