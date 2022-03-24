Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3477
Tacks
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4691
photos
204
followers
105
following
952% complete
View this month »
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Latest from all albums
3472
1213
3473
1214
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
24th March 2022 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
bw
,
dof
,
tacks
,
minimalist
,
theme-depth
Susan Wakely
ace
As they say “ as sharp as a tack”.
March 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close