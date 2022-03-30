Previous
Poppy by salza
I get to meet and spend time with so many different dogs whilst working. Poppy is a Griffon Bruxellois (also known as a Brussels Griffon). She is still a puppy (about 5 months old). I just love her ears
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Loving those puppy ears.
March 30th, 2022  
